Evangeline Lilly longs to fondle King Charles' ear lobes

Published
2023/02/24 16:00 (GMT)

Evangeline Lilly is keen to fondle King Charles' ear lobes.

The 'Lost' actress has confessed she has a strange obsession with touching people's ears and she says low-hanging lobes belonging to elderly aristocratic Englishmen - with the 74-year-old British monarch coming in top of her list of lugs she'd like to caress.

During an appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', Evangeline explained: "The best lobes in the world are really old English gentlemen’s. They hang way down ... I’d go for those [King Charles' ear lobes] in a minute! Come on! I would."

However, the actress is adamant her fascination with ears is not a fetish. She added: "I like the meat of the lobe. I just like to fondle it. It’s not sexual."

During the interview, Evangeline also admitted to an embarrassing blunder when working with Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas on the 'Ant-Man' movies after labelling them both "GILFs".

She explained: "There was this day on set, we were doing a scene in a restaurant and we were in a waiting room, so they filmed the waiting room with extras and there were children. I turned to Michael and Michelle and I said: 'You know, you guys are real GILFs.'

"Michael had no idea. He said: 'What’s a GILF?' Instead of being cool about it, in front of a room full of children I went: "‘It’s a grandpa I’d like to f***'.

"And then immediately realised I’d told Michael Douglas I’d like to f*** him, which is not what you should say in front of a bunch of kids, oops!"

The 'Jonathan Ross Show' airs on Saturday (25.02.23) night on ITV1 and ITVX.

© BANG Media International

evangelinelilly kingcharles michellepfeiffer michaeldouglas

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended