Tom Cruise will star in the two-part finale event for 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.

The 60-year-old actor will be among the big-name stars who will appear on 'The Last Last Late Late Show', which will air in April, as James prepares to leave the late-night talk show after eight years.

The final episode will air simultaneously on CBS and Paramount+, and Tom will appear in an "over-the-top sketch" in which they'll perform 'The Lion King' at Hollywood's Pantages Theater.

Further details about the finale and other "megastar" guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, James previously revealed that he was quitting 'The Late Late Show' in order to spend more time with his kids.

The TV star has Max, 11, Carey, eight, and Charlotte, five, with his wife Julia, and James admitted that his kids were one of the big factors behind his decision to return to the UK.

He said: "We had to cancel last year's summer holiday [because of work clashes] and when I told Max, he looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths: we've only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates - six if we're lucky.

"I knew I just couldn't do that again. So that's why I quit."

James also explained the decision during a monologue on 'The Late Late Show'.

He shared: "When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination.

"I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."