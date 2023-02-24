Bethenny Frankel is "not doing that great" amid her ongoing battle with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

The 52-year-old TV star has taken to Instagram to explain that her condition - which can lead to fatigue, dizziness and a fast heart rate - is gradually worsening.

Bethenny wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "There were some comments about my face looking different in recent videos, so here is why.

"I’m bloated, swollen and I’ve gained 4 lbs in 3 days because my body is desperately hanging on to any water it can.

"A while back I shared what has been a serious battle with POTS. This is an auto-immune disorder that seems to have been drastically exacerbated since COVID. I know there are many of you out there, so thanks for all of the information. It’s certainly a condition to manage.

"I suffer from chronic severe dehydration. I have always experienced extremely low blood pressure and dehydration, but it’s gotten exponentially worse. (sic)"

The TV personality - who previously starred on 'The Real Housewives of New York City' - has made a concerted effort to safeguard her own health.

Bethenny also urged her social media followers to think before they comment on someone else's appearance.

She said: "I make a tremendous effort to stay hydrated, get IV’s, and I haven’t had liquor for 6 months. I’m basically on the case.

"Altitude and a dry climate (in my favorite place in the world to do my favorite sport) present additional challenges.

"PS. When you comment on someone’s physical appearance, you may not know exactly what they’re enduring personally, physically and emotionally. #aspen #dehydration #autoimmune #potssyndrome #thirsty #honestthoughts #liveauthentic #truth (sic)"