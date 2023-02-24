Eva Mendes "loved watching" Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary.

The 48-year-old actress has taken to social media to praise the documentary and to share her recollections of working with Pamela on the action-comedy 'V.I.P.'.

Eva wrote on Instagram: "She was so Incredibly sweet to me. I was a nervous actor just starting out and she made sure I felt welcomed. An actor never forgets that. It means so much. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Eva is also thrilled that Pamela has finally had the opportunity to share her story with the world.

The actress - who has Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six, with Ryan Gosling - added: "I'm so happy she's finally telling her story. [heart emoji] Lotsa love to you beautiful (sic)"

By contrast, Pamela previously confessed to feeling "violated" by the makers of 'Pam and Tommy'.

The biographical drama series explored Pamela's whirlwind romance with music star Tommy Lee, and the actress admitted to being frustrated by the Hulu show.

She asked: "How are they allowed to do that?"

Lily James played Pamela in the show, but the blonde beauty doesn't blame the British actress for agreeing to star in the series.

Pamela - who was married to Tommy between 1995 and 1998 - said: "I heard she’d been nominated for an Emmy, but maybe that was a joke.

"It’s not her fault; it’s a job. But whoever created it - well, it just feels like something else stolen."

Despite this, Lily revealed that she was looking forward to watching 'Pamela, a Love Story'.

The 33-year-old actress said: "I can’t wait to watch and learn more.

"Of course we could only do our best based on the information we had, so for her to be able to tell her story is so important. I’ll be watching along with the rest of the world. I’m eager to see what she says and hear what it’s all about."