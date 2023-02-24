Lala Kent barely recognises herself in season ten of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The 32-year-old TV star has admitted to watching "a person [she doesn't] really know" in season ten of show, as it focuses on her acrimonious split from Randall Emmett and moving out of their Bel-Air mansion.

Lala - who has Ocean, 23 months, with the movie producer - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I mean, the Lala that was onscreen was still trying to process what had happened, you know? We were so fresh and in it."

The blonde beauty and Randall are currently locked in a "custody battle".

However, Lala is determined to keep the issue out of the spotlight.

She said: "I would prefer not to touch on what exactly I'm fighting for; I feel like that we can keep, you know, just behind closed doors for Ocean's sake, but I'm doing what I need to do to ensure her safety and her future."

Last year, Lala revealed that she lost 30 pounds from the "stress and the trauma" of her split from Randall.

The TV star admitted that her split from from her ex-fiance took an emotional and physical toll on her.

She wrote in an Instagram post: "Happy Independence Day to me. A year ago I had my ducks in a row and it was time to execute my game plan of escaping a toxic and unsafe place. Even writing this, my heart has started pounding. I didn't know what my future would hold. I lost 30 pounds from the stress and the trauma. (sic)"

Despite this, the reality star is determined to "carry on" for the sake of her daughter.

Lala explained: "I had to carry on, without skipping a beat- my daughter needed me. And when it all became too much, I would hand it over to God and the universe. I knew they would cradle me. They did and have ever since. (sic)"