Dionne Warwick and Dolly Parton are like "two peas in a pod".

The 82-year-old singer and Dolly, 77, met for the first time before recording 'Peace Like a River' together, and Dionne has revealed that they immediately struck up a rapport.

Recalling their first-ever meeting, Dionne told Billboard: "We had a wonderful, wonderful meeting. It was as if we’d known each other for years."

Dionne likened their encounter to "friends meeting for lunch". She was also impressed by Dolly's work ethic.

She shared: "Dolly is very, very grounded - which I was thrilled about - but she’s also very business, which I happen to be about as well. So, it felt like two peas in a pod.

"It wasn’t like we were working at all. It was more like two friends meeting for lunch."

Dolly approached Dionne about recording a song together.

And Dionne loved the country music star's gospel delivery.

Dionne said: "She asked if I’d like to do it as a duet. She’s testifying on this song, which she knows how to do.

"She felt that I was her voice of choice to do this with. She feels that the world needs it, as I do, and she said, ‘We’ve got a hit song.’ It’s so beautifully written. [These are] beautiful words to sing and I’m truly honoured that she asked me to record it."

Meanwhile, Dolly previously heaped praise on Dionne, describing the singer as "one of [her] idols".

She said: "I have loved her since we were younger and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career. I loved that she loved my song, and I loved singing it with her."