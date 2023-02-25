Maisie Williams' ex-boyfriend Reuben Selby has moved on following their split.

The 'Game of Thrones' star and the fashion designer recently called time on their five-year romance and Reuben, 25, is reportedly now dating model Phoebe Torrance, 28, after they were spotted being openly affectionate at London Fashion Week.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Maisie and Reuben were inseparable for years – they were partners and best friends.

"They moved out of London to live together but their romance struggled last year and she called time on things.

"It has been really hard for her and that’s made worse by the fact he has moved on so quickly.

"Reuben and Phoebe have clicked and are now a couple. It’s a massive shock for all of their friends and families."

Maisie, 25, announced the split on Instagram, where she joked about asking for privacy for the sake of her dog.

She wrote: "The end of an era. Reuben and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met five years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers … and it will continue to do so. This decision is something we are so grateful or [sic] as we can protect the magic, that we can’t help but emit, whenever we put our brains together."

She then added: "P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)."

Reuben reposted Maisie's message on his own page alongside a heart emoji.

The pair made their debut as a couple in early 2019 when they were spotted holding hands as they strolled around New York City together.

They were last pictured together in October during a trip to Paris Fashion Week in France.