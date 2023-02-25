Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya has been granted a name change and legal transition in court.

The 15 year old - who is the daughter of basketball star Wade and his ex Siohvaughn Funches-Wade - changed her name to Zaya in 2020 after coming out as transgender and she is now legally known as Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

According to PEOPLE, which obtained a filed in Los Angeles' Superior Court, the judge also granted approval for her legal transition.

Dwyane, 41, and his wife, Gabrielle Union, 50, have been extremely supportive of Zaya's transition, but her mother, has not.

Dwyane and Siohvaughn began dating in high school and had two children together before separating in 2007.

In 2011, he was awarded sole "care, custody and control" of their kids and, in August 2022, he filed documents for Zaya to legally change her name and gender.

However, in November, Siohvaughn submitted court documents objecting to the change, alleging Wade is "positioned to profit" from the name and gender change and added she had concerns that he "may be pressuring" Zaya for financial gain.

Dwyane responded on Instagram, saying: "I've received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she's not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.

"While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn's attempt to fight Zaya's identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I'm very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children."