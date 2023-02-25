Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were starstruck by Tom Cruise at the Oscars luncheon.

The 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' directors sat next to the actor at the awards event earlier this month and Kwan quizzed Tom about his movie stunts.

He told Variety’s 'Awards Circuit' podcast,: "I was listening to Tom Cruise explain how they stuck cameras onto planes. It was my fault, I asked him…I have so many questions about how you guys made that movie, and he’s like ‘I’m here. Ask away. I learned a lot about his entire life."

Scheinert added: "We somehow got invited to the most exclusive film school on Earth. These events…you can’t buy this. Not only am I in the room with heroes of mine, but I have permission to approach them."

The pair are also still in awe of their 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

Scheinert said: "I’m still shocked when I see clips from the movie and reminded how different Evelyn Wang is from Michelle Yeoh. She did her homework.”

Kwan added: "I think she talks about our movie in a way that kind of diminishes what she did."

And, referring to Ke Huy Quan's comeback, he said: "It’s a superpower. If other people try to do it, they’ll hurt themselves."