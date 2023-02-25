Hugh Jackman says 'Wolverine' damaged his voice.

The 54-year-old actor played the role of Logan/Wolverine in the 'X-Men' film series between 2000 and 2017 but he claims that the "growling and yelling" he did for the part wrecked his singing voice.

Speaking on the BBC’s 'Front Row', Hugh said: "My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling. My voice teacher in drama school would’ve been horrified by some of the things I did [in 'Wolverine']."

However, the 'Greatest Showman' star is working on trying to repair the damage.

He said: "We learned the technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during 'Wolverine', I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage my voice, which I think I’m working on. I work with a singing teacher, and I make sure that I try not to hurt myself. And I really put a lot of effort into both physical movement, and my vocal preparation for every role."

Meanwhile, Hugh is set to reprise his role as Logan / Wolverine in the upcoming Shawn Levy-directed 'Deadpool 3', starring Ryan Reynolds.

He previously said: "A little part of me now thinks I’d be better at it. Is that arrogance of age or something? Wolverine’s a tortured character — more tortured than me. But I always get the feeling of him being comfortable in his own skin. And I feel more comfortable in my own skin now."