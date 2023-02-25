Activision Blizzard is reportedly planning to release a full 'Call of Duty' title later this year.

Despite reports a year ago suggesting that the developer would wait until 2024 to put out its next game in the first-person shooter franchise, Bloomberg has learned that the next game will be out before the end of this year and will be a "continuation" of 2022's 'Modern Warfare 2'.

Sources told the outlet the content was intended to be part of an expansion to the latter game, but Activision decided it could be its own standalone game.

The report comes after it was revealed that 'Call of Duty' will be available to Nintendo players through a 10-year deal between Microsoft and Nintendo.

As with Xbox and PlayStation gamers, Nintendo owners will also be able to play the title on the same day as Xbox players, with full feature and content parity, so they will be able to experience it in the same way as Xbox and PlayStation gamers.

Microsoft is committed to providing long-term equal access to 'Call of Duty' across all gaming platforms, providing more choices for players and enhancing competition in the gaming market.

The announcement came ahead of a hearing in the European Union (EU) where Microsoft will argue its case with regulators to give its $69 billion proposed acquisition of 'Call of Duty' publisher Activision Blizzard a green signal.

The deal was announced in early December.