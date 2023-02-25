Snoop Dogg says the secret to a happy marriage is being a yes-man and always giving his other half what she wants.

The 51-year-old rapper - who has Corde, 28, Cordell, 25, and Cori, 23, with wife Shante Taylor and son Julian, 25, with ex Laurie Holmond - has been married since 1997 and revealed it's best to let his "soulmate" get her own way.

Asked what the recipe for a healthy marriage is, he told In Touch US: "Giving them everything they want, getting out the way, saying yes, yes, yes. I learned that by saying no, no, no and getting in the way. Experience is a good teacher. We've grown as boyfriend and girlfriend to grandparents to soulmates."

The hip-hop legend has five grandchildren and says he's not as "firm and direct" with his brood's kids.

He said: "With my kids, I was more firm and direct. I would just tell them to do something.

"But I have to do in-depth therapy work with my grandkids. Now it's, "No, you have to do this and then that. Do you have all these steps? OK, give me a hug."

Snoop's sixth grandchildren, Kai Love, tragically died in 2019.

The newborn's father Corde confirmed the heartbreaking news by posting an image of Kai's name plaque at the hospital, as well as a video of his baby daughter Elleven Love giving her baby brother a kiss.

Corde wrote: "Kai Love 9/15/19 - 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let's all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you (sic)"

Corde had Kai with his partner Soraya, who is also the mother of Elleven. He is also father to a son named Zion, whom he has with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer.

Meanwhile, Snoop previously said he prioritises his family over everything else.

He said: "Well, I think I'm about a seven plus. I've got three things that I can work on, but I feel like my relationship with my kids is more important than anything. It's a friendship relationship. It's based on me being a father, a mentor and a friend to where they can always talk to me and feel like they don't have to run away from me."

And the 'Young, Wild and Free' hitmaker also vowed to be a very liberal grandfather.

Speaking after the birth of his first grandchild Zion, he said: "I'm going to be a gullible, get away with everything kind of grandfather.

That's the third generation of what we're doing. It's just a spark of joy to look in his eyes and be able to hold him. I thank my oldest son Spank for making me a grandfather."