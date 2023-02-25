Kirsty Gallacher has been targeted by a fraudster who has been impersonating her on dating apps.

The 47-year-old TV presenter - who is Russell Brand's sister-in-law - has revealed she's found herself caught up in a catfishing scam as someone has been using her name and image to woo singles online and Kirsty can't understand how they are getting away with it.

In an interview with the UK's Closer magazine, she explained: "I'm not on dating apps. They're just not for me. I've had people say: 'Oh you're on Bumble or Raya'. No, I'm not.

"Someone put a fake Kirsty Gallacher account up on them. I thought that was illegal."

Kirsty is adamant she is single and looking for love, but she just isn't using an app to help her find Mr Right.

She added: "I am single, but I'm not on the apps. All is good."

The telly star split from her rugby player husband Paul Sampson - the father of her two sons - in 2014 and she later confessed she struggled in the aftermath of their painful divorce - calling herself "a skinny, anxious wreck" who was "traumatised" by the break-up.

She hit rock bottom in 2017 when she was arrested on a drink-driving charge, but Kirsty is adamant she's now turned things around and leads a much healthier lifestyle.

She explained: "I train a lot, I drink loads of water and have the occasional glass of bubbly. Alcohol is occasional. Being a brilliant mum to my kids is my priority. It's a healthy balance."