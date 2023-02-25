Audible Original has released 'Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution', starring Giancarlo Esposito and other cast members from the original game.

The drama "charts the origin story of Antón Castillo's [Esposito] quest for power on the fictional, tropical island of Yara. Whether a fan of the franchise, or a newcomer to the world of Far Cry, listeners will dive into a gripping story about politics, power, and revolution, whilst fans of the game will discover new stories about the characters they thought they knew."

Other 'Far Cry 6' stars to reprise their roles are Jess Salguerio as Clara Garcia and Anthony Gonzales as Diego Castillo.

Fans of the Ubisoft game can expect recordings from 127 characters.

Aurelie De Troyer, Head of Content UK and Canada at Audible, said: "We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Ubisoft and produce yet another Audible Original adaptation, Far Cry - Rise of the Revolution. Far Cry 6 impressed the world with its story-driven gameplay and audio is an amazing medium to expand the universe in a way that is fully immersive."

Julien Fabre, director of global TV and transmedia business development, Ubisoft, added: "We are thrilled to collaborate again with Audible to continue expanding bridges between audio and videogames through this original Far Cry audio series."

What's more, Audible is launching a "digital first activation in conjunction with Twitch."

A press release explains that the "Twitch community will be challenged to uncover Antón's audio drama from a digital recreation of Antón's citadel 'throne room'. Using a custom made TwitchPlays mechanic, the audience will navigate the escape room inspired experience. Once all of the puzzles are solved, the community will be able to crack open Antón's safe and reveal his darkest secret; the upcoming audio drama."

Audible previously released the audio dramas 'Assassins Creed: Gold' starring Riz Ahmed and Anthony Head, and 'The Division: Hearts on Fire' starring Katee Sackoff and Shannon Woodward.

'Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution' is available exclusively on Audible from 23rd February.