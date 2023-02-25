Chef Marco Pierre White’s son has converted to Islam in a bid to stay off drugs.

Marco Junior, 28, who first went to rehab aged 16, has recently been released from prison after a year for shoplifting, possessing a knife, carrying heroin and racially aggravated disorderly behaviour during a 15-month period.

Marco Jr told MailOnline: "More than £1million has wasted because of my addictions. But Islam has helped me get through everything'

"I have been in rehab 17 times and being in prison has made me realise that enough is enough.

"I have been in rehab all over America and in the UK and the only thing that has cured me is being banged up in a cell for 23 hours a day.

"I have realised how lucky I am and have been. I have seen all walks of life in prison and some people don't have a chance in life. I have had every opportunity and I have thrown them all away.

"I could have done anything I wanted to, but instead I did heroin and ended up in prison. I have been an idiot."

Speaking about converting to Islam, he said: "In prison I saw the lads going to pray. I would listen to them talking about the Islamic community and the Koran and I thought a lot of it made sense. I had a flick through the Koran and my interest grew.

"When I prayed to Allah I asked for my sins to be forgiven and for him to make me strong and protect me. I asked for my family to be safe - and everything has come true.

"This is crazy how everything works out for me. I do believe it has a lot to do with my prayers and my religion."

And now Marco Jr wants to follow in his father's footsteps by becoming a chef.

He said: "I am going to work in the family business as a chef. I can cope. My dad has taught me well when he could.

"I was cooking the meanest curries in prison using the kettle as pots.

"My dad says to me 'If you put your mind to it, you can be better than me' and that I am a wasted talent. He has always said that to me since I was a young boy. He would send me to the kitchens and loved what I would come up with and say 'See . . . a waste of talent'."