Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are reportedly living in St James' Palace.

The Hollywood couple are believed to be residing in an apartment at the palace in London, where King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Princesses Anne and Beatrice also live.

An insider told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "It's just perfect for their requirements when they're visiting the capital."

Rentals at the palace first became available in 2015 and a source said at the time: "In theory, anyone can apply but all prospective tenants will be subject to security and background checks."

Catherine, 53, and Michael, 78, have son Dylan, 22, and daughter, Carys, 19, together.

They split their time between Irvington, New York state and Majorca. They also own properties in Bermuda and Canada.

Speaking previously about her admiration for the Royal Family, Catherine said: "I'm a massive royalist.

"In our family, we'll dress up on royal occasions. My son will wear a top hat and tails and have scones.

"I had a wonderful lunch with Camilla and Lady Astor in New York years ago, before they were even married, and I loved her. What you see is what you get with Camilla."