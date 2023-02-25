Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin have split.

The 20-year-old actress and the 21-year-old musician have called time on their romance after more than three years together, according to PEOPLE.

Maddie and Eddie - who has worked with the likes of Meghan Trainor and Shawn Mendes during his career - started dating each other in 2019, although they didn't go public with their romance until the following year.

However, an insider claims that they have "amicably" decided to end their relationship.

By contrast, Maddie revealed last year that she'd developed a special connection with the musician.

The actress also confirmed that they were "best friends for a really long time" before they started dating.

She shared: "I feel very excited every day that I get to date him.

"We have such a good time together and we were best friends for a really long time before we dated. It's like I'm just hanging out with my best friend every day. It's really fun. It's honestly the best. I love it."

Despite this, Maddie insisted she never expected nor planned to date another celebrity.

She explained: "I always was like, 'Oh, I'll never date someone that's in the industry,' just because it's intense, but we inspire each other.

"He definitely inspires me every day, and he says that about me, which I'm like, 'Hopefully.'"

Maddie also confessed to being a huge fan of her then-boyfriend.

The actress gushed about Eddie's musical talents, describing his work as "absolutely insane".

Maddie - who has previously starred in a number of Sia's music videos, including 'Chandelier' and 'Elastic Heart'- said: "He's just been so supportive. I'm just his biggest fan. I can't wait for people to hear his music because it's just absolutely insane."