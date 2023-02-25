Simon Cowell would love to work with Britney Spears again.

The 63-year-old music mogul previously starred alongside Britney, 41, on 'The X Factor' and Simon has confessed that he'd jump at the opportunity to work with her.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We worked together on 'The X Factor' and I would work with her again, honest, in a heartbeat because she's smart. I like her a lot."

Simon is convinced that Britney has the perfect profile to appear on a TV talent show.

The outspoken star - who is currently a judge on 'America's Got Talent: All Stars' - said: "Britney, with her choreography, choice of songs, her styling, she is super, super smart. And if you're known by your first name, you're a star.

"You know, the more we talk about it, it's kind of like, yeah, we should do it ... totally encouraged."

Meanwhile, Britney recently voiced her support for Pamela Anderson, admitting that she's a huge "fan" of the former 'Baywatch' actress.

The 'Toxic' singer took to Instagram to praise Pamela's children - Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25 - for backing their mom over her sex-tape leak and the TV mini-series 'Pam and Tommy'.

In her post, Britney wrote: "I'm such a fan of Pamela Anderson. She was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is!!!

"I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past!!!. They said 'Why the hell bring up things that happened 20 years ago if that really messed up my mom???' Referring to the embarrassing subject being sold in a comedic TV comparison. He's right. He went on to say that because of the embarrassment she went through a very dark period in her life. I mean, when I read that I was like 'Damn!' (sic)"