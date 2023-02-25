Brian Austin Green has accused Vanessa Marcil of lying about their co-parenting situation.

The 49-year-old actor - who has Kassius, 20, with Vanessa - has taken to social media to hit back at his ex's suggestion that she raised their son "alone".

Brian - who also has Noah, ten, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, with Megan Fox, as well as Zane, seven months, with Sharna Burgess - wrote on Instagram: "So, I can’t tell you how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+ year old woman on social media like she is still in high school. She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap. Megan and I bust our a***s to give Kass a well rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY. (sic)"

Brian posted the comment after Vanessa suggested that she raised Kassius on her own.

She wrote online: "We didn't and don't co-parent. I raised my son alone."

Meanwhile, Sharna recently confessed to struggling with self-doubts after becoming a mom for the first time.

The 37-year-old dancer - who started dating Brian in 2020 - wrote on Instagram: "Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident … the list is long but I won’t share it. If you know you know. (sic)"