Hugh Jackman changed how he speaks to his children after filming 'The Son'.

The 54-year-old actor plays the father of a depressed teenager in the Florian Zeller-directed drama movie, and Hugh admits that the role has had a huge impact on him.

The Hollywood star - who has Oscar, 22 and Ava, 17, with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness - told Sky News: "I find I'm more often saying, 'I don't know' or 'give me a second', 'I don't know what to do', 'I'm thinking this, but I'm also thinking that' and it really disarms them, actually, particularly when we're getting into a fight.

"And also, to tell them things that I'm feeling that has nothing to do with them, because I don't want them to think I'm mad with them, and if I'm worried about something else, I explain to them what I'm going through.

"So, it's changed things for me, for sure."

Hugh was particularly eager to work with Florian after the success of 'The Father', his award-winning psychological drama film.

Despite this, Hugh admitted to being slightly "daunted" by the prospect of starring in the movie.

He shared: "I actually reached out to the director, like I chased this one down because I just really, really wanted to play the part.

"I loved the story, I love Florian as a filmmaker, as a writer - 'The Father' was incredible and so I was passionate about doing it and also daunted.

"I remember going to have my first talk with him, which he ended up casting me from, thinking I'm equally terrified to get the part and not to get the part because it's a kind of character I don't get offered a lot."