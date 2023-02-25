Lala Kent thinks season ten of 'Vanderpump Rules' "saved" her.

The 32-year-old star was in the midst of her acrimonious split from Randall Emmett during season ten of the show, and she thinks that it actually helped her to overcome the drama.

Lala - who has Ocean, 23 months, with the movie producer - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Season ten, this sounds crazy, it saved me.

"I needed to get out of what my life was, and I wanted to be around my friends and feel supported, and listen to what was going on in their life. It just felt like the most epic purge, you know? It was like therapy every day. So even though it's strange to relive it, it almost is like, wow, look how far we've come."

Lala insists she's in a very positive frame of mind at the moment, even though she's locked in a custody battle with Randall.

The blonde beauty explained: "I'm swimming when I thought that I would be sinking.

"I feel like I'm evolving every single day, and learning different things, so even though I recognise her it's almost like, my heart goes out to her, because we're not there anymore. So, it's a little bit triggering."

Randall blocked Ocean from appearing in the new season of the show, and Lala wasn't surprised he took that step.

She said: "I knew that it was coming.

"He likes to be in the spotlight, he had no problem parading my child into scenes when he was a part of it, and now suddenly it's not good for her? So, I knew. Like, he didn't even have to send me some stupid legal letter, I was like, I know how this works. I'm not tripping on it."