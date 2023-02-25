Bella Hadid often leans on her career success to help fight her anxiety.

The 26-year-old model has taken to TikTok to open up about her anxiety struggles, admitting that self-doubts can sometimes get the better of her.

She shared: "I have like the worst morning anxiety.

"I want to come on here because I want to hold myself accountable for my morning routine and also, I want to just show you something: How f****** dumb I look sometimes in the morning when I do my morning affirmations [and] try to get my routine done. [It] usually doesn't work because I just have so much anxiety."

Bella tries to reassure herself by reciting a series of affirmations.

She said: "I wanted to show you was how stupid I feel sometimes when I'm laying here and I don't believe it. I'll be like, ‘Your gonna have an amazing day today, Bella. You're not gonna let your anxiety overrule you. You are loved. You are loved. You are loved, Bella. Not everyone hates you.'"

The brunette beauty - who is one of the world's best-paid models - claimed that she's constantly struggling with anxiety.

However, she added: "Then there's like that one percent that, sometimes, is just worth it and I ride on that one percent."

Meanwhile, Bella recently revealed that she hasn't had a stylist for the last two years.

The model explained that she's become much more philosophical about her style over the last couple of years.

She said: "In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style.

"When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?"