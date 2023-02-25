Tom Grennan has apologised for making an "inappropriate" comment at the BRIT Awards.

The 27-year-old singer came under fire after he made a joke about Ellie Goulding's breasts during the recent awards show - but Tom insists he didn't mean to cause any offence to Ellie or anyone else.

He told MailOnline: "Ellie Goulding is a good friend of mine, we had a laugh. You know, there's no excuse for it, but between us we were like, 'Should we say this?' and we were like, 'Yeah f*** it we'll say it' but it didn't go to plan.

"If I offended people, I've apologised for it. I don't think like that and I'm not a crude person. But me and Ellie spoke about it before.

"In my gut feeling I thought, 'I don't know how this is going to be received', but because we're mates and Ellie said, 'Yeah, why don't we say that'. I was like, 'Cool!' But my gut right!

"What I should have said was, 'This will be the only time I hold a BRIT tonight!' Next time I want to be up there winning one."

Meanwhile, Tom's new album, 'What Ifs and Maybes', is set for released in June, and he's given fans an insight into what they can expect from the record.

He said: "The new album is different because it's the best body of work that I have ever put out, my songs are better, my pen has got better. I try to always level up with how I write songs and put songs together.

"It's got a completely different feel to what 'Evering Road' was. That was a love story, that went bad.

"This one is about spontaneity, it's about putting yourself in places where you might feel uncomfortable and to feel comfortable in them surroundings instead. Every day I am living in this world where it's quite uncomfortable and it's not normal but I like that because it helps me grow."