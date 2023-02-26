Queen Consort Camilla's grandchildren will play a key role in her coronation.

The 75-year-old royal and her husband King Charles have reportedly decided on the "bold move" to have her son Tom Parker Bowles' children Lola, 15, and 13-year-old Freddy, and daughter Laura Lopes' kids Eliza, 15, and 13-year-old twins Louis and Gus take on one of the most important jobs in the ceremony on 6 May, holding the canopy over her while she is anointed with holy oil, a role previously carried out by duchesses.

A source told the Sunday Times newspaper: “The Queen Consort has said she does not want duchesses. She would like it to be her grandchildren.”

It is believed the couple want to show their relationship is one which reflects that of many people in modern life, of which "a blended family is a central element".

In another break with tradition, Charles and Camilla are due to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales to discuss a formal role in the ceremony for their nine-year-old son Prince George, who is second in line to the throne behind his father Prince William.

A source said: “It sends a nice signal and is quite a bold move. It is another example of the King and Queen Consort being unafraid to shake things up a bit to reflect the realities of modern life, of which a blended family is a central element.”

Camilla and Charles are both close to her grandchildren but the teenagers have been previously shielded from the spotlight, though Eliza was a bridesmaid when William married his wife Catherine.

A source said: “Her grandchildren’s absence from the public spotlight to date has always been governed by their parents. Camilla loves spending time with those children and has been quite relaxed about their role, but she has always been careful not to thrust them into the limelight and mindful of respecting their parents’ wishes on that.

"The King has always been so close to his step-grand-children, and the queen has told me how he would read Harry Potter to them and do impersonations of the different characters.”