Heather Rae El Mousa is undecided on whether she wants any more children after welcoming her first child with husband Tarek.

The 35-year-old reality star and Tarek, 41, welcomed their first child together into the world on February 1, a baby boy named Tristan Jay, and Heather is also step-mom to Tarek's kids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, whom he has with first wife Christina Hall.

And the new mother admits it's a lot going on whilst also balancing her career.

Asked if she and Tarek plan to add more kids to their brood, she replied: "It's hard to say just because we have Tay and Bray half the time and now Tristan full-time. I also have a career and a husband that I'm very close to. We'll have to see how things go. I want to focus on Tristan, Tay and Bray, and see if I have anything left to give."

Heather also revealed her 'Selling Sunset' co-stars and the baby's grandmothers have been so supportive.

She told UsWeekly: "[The] Sunset girls sent me tons of well-wishes and flowers.

I've really bonded with my and Tarek's moms as well. They've been such a big help. I never thought I would need our moms as muchias I did [that first] week."

Seemingly referring to his ex-spouse, Tarek added: "Christina congratulated us [too] of course. he's very happy for us."

The couple announced their new arrival in a joint post shared to both their Instagram accounts.

They captioned a photo of their hands cradling the baby, whose face couldn't be seen: "Our baby boy is here [white heart emoji] 1.31.23.

"Mama and baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy [red heart emoji].(sic)"