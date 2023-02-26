Heather Rae El Moussa reveals if she wants another baby...

Heather Rae El Mousa is undecided on whether she wants any more children after welcoming her first child with husband Tarek.

The 35-year-old reality star and Tarek, 41, welcomed their first child together into the world on February 1, a baby boy named Tristan Jay, and Heather is also step-mom to Tarek's kids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, whom he has with first wife Christina Hall.

And the new mother admits it's a lot going on whilst also balancing her career.

Asked if she and Tarek plan to add more kids to their brood, she replied: "It's hard to say just because we have Tay and Bray half the time and now Tristan full-time. I also have a career and a husband that I'm very close to. We'll have to see how things go. I want to focus on Tristan, Tay and Bray, and see if I have anything left to give."

Heather also revealed her 'Selling Sunset' co-stars and the baby's grandmothers have been so supportive.

She told UsWeekly: "[The] Sunset girls sent me tons of well-wishes and flowers.

I've really bonded with my and Tarek's moms as well. They've been such a big help. I never thought I would need our moms as muchias I did [that first] week."

Seemingly referring to his ex-spouse, Tarek added: "Christina congratulated us [too] of course. he's very happy for us."

The couple announced their new arrival in a joint post shared to both their Instagram accounts.

They captioned a photo of their hands cradling the baby, whose face couldn't be seen: "Our baby boy is here [white heart emoji] 1.31.23.

"Mama and baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy [red heart emoji].(sic)"

