Milo Ventimiglia almost ran for Mayor of Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor became frustrated after trying to get permission for a new property through the City of Los Angeles for more than three years that he considered going for the top political job in the Californian city.

He said: "I've been stalled out for three years on a piece of property that I was building for myself and my parents. I have been through the gambit with the City of Los Angeles. I almost ran for Mayor with this. We just had a race and somebody else won but I was just thinking that things are so bad and so bureaucratic that no one can actually get anything - excuse my language - f****** done. And I was like 'I'm gonna run for Mayor, I'm gonna win, and then I'm gonna go to the Department of Building and Safety and I'm gonna fire everybody and bring all my friends in and say ;You guys are gonna work, you're gonna do better for people, we're just gonna do better for people!"

However, 'The Company You Keep' star went on to explain that he changed his mind after realizing just "how much" the job entails and admitted he would rather stick to his career in Hollywood than go into politics.

Speaking on 'The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham' podcast, he added: "Then, I kind of looked at the entirety of the job description and everything we would be going in for and I was like 'Oh, that's a really big job, I don't think I'll be able to do my day job five days a week, 15 hours a day on set, I don't think I can be the Mayor of Los Angeles anymore.' So I kind of let it go. It's a full-time job, man. I would be doing a lot of other things and I've gotta be honest, I don't think I want to be in politics, I'd rather be in Hollywood! But it came up a lot. I was so in deep with going through as a community member, a citizen of Los Angeles and dealing with bureaucracy."