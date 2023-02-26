Chloe Lattanzi says her heart is "broken in two" following the death of her mother Dame Olivia Newton-John.

The legendary 'Grease' actress passed away in August at the age of 73 following a lengthy battle against breast cancer and now her daughter Chloe - who she had with former husband Matt Lattanzi - has explained that she feels like a "little girl lost" without now that her mother is no longer here.

Speaking at a memorial service held in Olivia's native Australia on Sunday (26.02.23), Chloe said: "My heart is broken in two, the other half is with my mama. I know she's holding it for me until we meet again. I stand here before you so desperately, wanting to feel strong and confident and speak eloquently, but the truth is I feel like a little girl lost without her mother.

"She was my safe space, my guide, my biggest fan, and the earth beneath my feet. I know she's here, standing beside me and within me. I can hear her voice, [saying], 'You're safe, my darling. Don't be afraid. You're so much stronger than you think. Speak from your heart. That's all you have to do.'"

The songwriter went on to recall that the joy that the 'Xanadu' star - who is also survived by husband John Easterling - experienced when in nature was a "thing of beauty" as she explained she never felt "safer" than when in the arms of her mother.

She said: "My favourite thing to do was watch her watching the birds and the flowers, smelling her roses and the joy it brought to her face was a thing of beauty. I loved making her tea and then making it five times again until I got it right. I loved our snuggles. I would crawl into bed with her late at night, even until I was 20 years old. I loved the way she smelled, nothing felt safer to me. I loved writing music and singing with her and how she would always notice if I was slightly off-key. I love how she loved fully and completely."

The service had been in the planning since Olivia passed away and featured a performance from 'Innocent Eyes' singer Delta Goodrem, whilst the likes of Pink, Dolly Parton, and Sir Elton John sent in video tributes to the superstar.

Daniel Andrews, Premier for the State of Victoria, said in a statement: "Dame Olivia Newton-John was an inspiration to many around the world — her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation. We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim."