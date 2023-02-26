Meghan Trainor is experiencing "crazy round ligament pain" amid her pregnancy.

The 29-year-old pop star - who has been married to 'Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara since 2018 and already has two-year-old son Riley with him - is currently expecting her second baby and took to social media on Sunday (26.02.23) to reveal that she is suffering from cramps and is struggling to go to the toilet as she hits the five-month mark.

Ahead of her performance on 'Australian Idol', she said: "20 week pregnancy update: 1. Crazy round ligament pain 2. Performing #MadeYouLook on @australianidol tomorrow night. 3. Constipated af , wish me luck #20weekspregnant #roundligamentpain."(sic)

Earlier this month, the 'Title' hitmaker explained that while she had "zero" health effects with her first pregnancy, she has been "rocked" by nausea and migraines throughout the first trimester of her second pregnancy.

She said: "The first one, I didn't feel pregnant at all, had zero symptoms, and this one, I got rocked, rocked. the first trimester was nauseous, was tired, was migraines. I was like 'It's the flu. That's what it was!"

Upon announcing the news of her pregnancy in January, Meghan explained that she "dreams" of having a large family and is now "half way" to fulfiling her goal of having four children.

She said: "What a blessing. I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

While Meghan, and Daryl have shared the news with Riley, they don't think the toddler fully understands yet. We try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh no, it's not in yours — it's in Mama's belly!'"