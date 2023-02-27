The cast of 'Abbott Elementary' won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series accolade at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday (26.02.23).

The ABC mockumentary beat off competition from 'Barry', 'The Bear', 'Hacks', and 'Only Murders in the Building' to take the accolade, with creator and star Quinta Brunson leading her cast on stage to accept the honour, where she paid a touching tribute to those who work on the show that have made her a "better actor".

She said: "Wow guys thank you so much, that’s what I need to say first, what an honour to be honoured by our peers in this way, this means a lot, being part of this ensemble means the world to me.

"I spent a lot of time on both sides as producer and creator and when I get to be part of the ensemble – that wasn’t a brag – these people bring me back down to earth, they make me a better actor, they allow me to be an actor I'm proud of.

"Thank you for recognising the work of these people, they are the best and they’re so f******g funny and good at acting, we just want to say thank you.

"We’re honoured to be in the category with such amazing shows."

But Quinta missed out on the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series prize, which went to 'Hacks' actress Jean Smart.

The veteran star wasn't present at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to pick up the award because she is recovering from heart surgery, so her friend Christopher McDonald read her speech on her behalf.

He took to the stage after she was announced the winner in a category which also featured Christina Applegate ('Dead to Me'), Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs Maisel') and Jenna Ortega ('Wednesday'): "Hello everyone, I get to work with Jean Smart, I’m a lucky guy, I’m gonna read her message to you all.

"'I’m so sorry I cant be here, I’d like to acknowledge the Hacks cast. My fellow nominees, you rock, you’re all brilliant. Tonight, especially, I’d like to honour all the guest stars that appeared in season two, whether it was one line, you have all made our show richer, funnier, and I can’t thank you enough for that. I’d also like to thank our guest stars who are on a little longer… You were all phenomenal and I truly appreciate all of you. Lastly Connor and Forrest' - that’s her boys – 'You are everything, my everything, and I love you so much.' "

Meanwhile, Jeremy Allen White's performance in 'The Bear' saw him walk away with the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award ahead of 'Barry' stars Bill Hader and Anthony Carrigan and Steve Martin and Martin Short from 'Only Murders in the Building'.

He said: "Thank you. My God. This is from my peers, I love actors, I love what I do, I feel so lucky to be able to do it.

"Right now I’m working on ‘The Bear’, its got a lot of heart, that is no accident. The cast, the crew, the biggest hearts in the business and I really think that that translates, I think that that connects and thank God for that.

“To all of you who make things here, that make me feel a little less lonely, that make me feel a little more connected. More understood and a lot more understanding, I thank you so much, that’s why I love this.

"Ezra, Louis, Addison, you rock my world, thank you."