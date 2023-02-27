'Everything Everywhere All At Once' scooped the prestigious Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture accolade at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (26.02.23).

The comedy-drama was the winner of the evening's biggest award, beating off competition from 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'The Fabelmans' and 'Women Talking' and though cast members Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan made brief speeches, they allowed their "patriarch and friend" James Hong to take the mic for most of their time on stage at Los Angeles' Fairmont Plaza.

Jamie Lee said: "SAG-AFTRA members on behalf of my crew of weirdos we appreciate your support so much for this beautiful moment and beautiful film."

Stephanie then read: "Thank you so much, the word ensemble comes from the Latin 'at the same time'"

Ke Huy continued: "Thank you, thank you, thank you. We were individually performing but we were also connected in supporting each other at the same time."

Michelle picked up the speech and said: "But there is one who has been supporting ensembles for longer than any of us have been alive. He's een acting since there were only 49 states and he just turned 94.

"And it's been 69 years in the making to get him to this stage, our patriarch, our friend, our Gong Gong, James Hong."

James then reflected on how much progress has been made for Asian actors over the years.

He said: "I got my first SAG card 70 years ago. My first movie was with Clark Gable but back in those days I have to tell you the leading role was played by guys with their eyes taped up and they talked like this because the producer said Asians are not good enough and they are not box office, but look at us now, huh?

"We're not all Chinese but Jamie Lee is a good Chinese name... I feel very akin to her and I've never had such a good time as I did with these jerks on the movie."

The veteran actor then joked about the confusing nature of the plot of the film, which was directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

He said: "I don't know what they were thinking when they wrote that script, did you understand all of it? Go see it a second or third time and maybe you will.. They do crazy things, we'd play a little game before we start the day. Those two Daniel boys, you know. He's not Asian but we excuse that.

"So I hope I will come back when I'm 100 years old."