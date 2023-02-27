Dame Olivia Newton John, Kirstie Alley, and Raquel Welch were among the stars honoured during the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards In Memoriam segment.

The ceremony on Sunday (26.02.23) featured an emotional montage of career highlights from various stars who have died in the past year, and the tribute also included the likes of Leslie Jordan, Ray Liotta, Barbara Walters, Angela Lansbury, Cindy Williams, Anne Heche, and Richard Belzer.

The segment was introduced by 58-year-old Don Cheadle, who praised the lost stars for their abilities to tell "the best stories".

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza hotel, the sombre-looking star said: "We were their friends, colleagues, and their fans. Regardless of relationship, we knew and loved the actors that we loved and lost last year.

"We travelled with them on unforgettable journeys; they told us the best stories.

"Although they've passed on, they've left behind the most precious gift: the ability to spend that precious time with them forever and ever."

The montage of photographs and video clips of the stars in their prime was set to 'Out Here on My Own', performed by Irene Cara - who passed away in November 2022 - and also included Paul Sorvino, Nichelle Nichols, Estelle Harris, and Melinda Dillon.

In addition, the awards show's official website features a full list of names in their In Memoriam section.