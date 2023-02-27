Jean Smart is "doing fantastic" after her heart surgery despite having to skip the Screen Actors Guild Awards to focus on her recovery.

The actress was unable to attend the ceremony at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday night (26.02.23) so her 'Hacks' co-star Chris McDonald took to the stage to pick up her award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on the show and read out her speech for her.

Speaking on the red carpet before the show, fellow 'Hacks' actress Rose Abdoo insisted the actress is doing well after the operation even though she was not able to attend to pick up her trophy in person.

Abdoo told PEOPLE.com: "We just love her. We're sending all of our love to her and she's doing fantastic."

Co-star Johnny Sibilly went on to add the show's cast were planning to have a drink in her honour that night, saying: "We're having a dirty martini for Jean tonight."

Fellow castmember Mark Indelicato added of Smart: "She's truly an actor's actor. I think being able to work with her and just observing her is truly like a masterclass and I feel like we all feel that way so it's incredible to just share the stage with her."

After she won the top prize for her role in 'Hacks', McDonald took to the stage on her behalf to say: "Hello everyone, I get to work with Jean Smart, I’m a lucky guy, I’m gonna read her message to you all. 'I’m so sorry I cant be here, I’d like to acknowledge the Hacks cast. My fellow nominees, you rock, you’re all brilliant. Tonight, especially, I’d like to honour all the guest stars that appeared in season two, whether it was one line, you have all made our show richer, funnier, and I can’t thank you enough for that. I’d also like to thank our guest stars who are on a little longer … You were all phenomenal and I truly appreciate all of you. Lastly Connor and Forrest' - that’s her boys – 'You are everything, my everything, and I love you so much'."

The 71-year-old star previously opened up about her health issues in a post on Instagram, telling her followers: "February is American Heart Month—a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent, successful heart procedure. "I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor - I'm very glad I did!"