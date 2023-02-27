'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Elvis' were among the winners at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 70th Golden Reel Awards.

The sound prizes were handed out in a ceremony at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night (26.02.23) with Tom Cruise's action sequel taking the award for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing, Feature Effects/Foley while musical biopic 'Elvis' landed the gong for Music Editing for a Feature Motion Picture.

Tom was also helped honour movie legend Jerry Bruckheimer who was honoured with the MPSE’s Filmmaker Award during the ceremony.

The award was presented by 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joe Kosinski and Tom recorded a video message for him, saying: "He’s always striving for excellence ... and he knows what the hell he is doing."

Kosinski said of Bruckheimer: "When you saw a Bruckheimer movie, you knew it was designed to do what movies do: entertain."

Accepting the award, Bruckheimer told the audience: "You have been adding magic to your films for so many years and I’ll remain a lifelong fan ... Movies are identified by the music and their sound effects … and the importance of dialogue - I want to make sure [audiences] hear every line and every note."

Other winners on the night included hit Netflix show 'Stranger Things' which landed the Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects Foley for the episode 'Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab' and Hule series 'The Bear' which won Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form.

'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' picked up the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation and 'All Quiet on the Western Front' won Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature.