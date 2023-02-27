Lil Wayne hasn't eaten junk food in 20 years

Published
2023/02/27 09:00 (GMT)

Lil Wayne hasn't eaten fast food in more than 20 years.

The rapper has opened up about his healthy eating habits in a new interview admitting he hasn't touched a takeaway in two decades because he's had a personal chef since the age of 19 - and he can't even remember what a McDonald's meal smells like.

In a chat with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, the musician explained: "When I was 19 I moved to Miami and my mom is a chef and she was very happy for the move because New Orleans is crazy. One thing she really wanted me to do was get a personal chef.

"So from the age of 19 to now, I’ve always had a personal chef. I haven’t eaten any fast food forever. I don’t know what McDonald’s smell like."

Lil Wayne also insisted he doesn't stick to a work out regime, joking: "Only gyms I know is Jim Jones. I can’t lift a weight. I don’t do no workout."

During the interview, the rapper also discussed his place in the music industry - insisting he is constantly inspired by other artists and is happy embracing new directions.

He explained: "There is a point where you look around and you’re like I’m not even sure if anyone’s coming down this road with me. Any direction I go into, it’s always inspired.

"Therefore I never feel alone because I always have the inspiration. Inspiration grows and I work with people that love to see growth. I’m fortunate to have these people around me. The last tour I got off was with Blink-182. At the end of the day I find myself at the country music awards and doing tours with Blink 182. There’s not a lot of rappers in this position who can say they’ve done that. I stand alone on that mountain."

© BANG Media International

lilwayne zanelowe

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended