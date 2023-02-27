Sheryl Lee Ralph's daughter told her to "rise like a phoenix" at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The 66-year-old actress - whose show 'Abbott Elementary' won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series' prize - walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in a sparkly caped Tadashi Shorji dress "fresh off the runway", which she accessorised with Fernando Jorje earrings, and she revealed she'd been given some valuable advice from Ivy Maurice, who is also her stylist.

She told People magazine: "My daughter, Ivy Coco, is my stylist, and has been my stylist since the beginning of the awards season. And I said to her, 'Coco, I need you to tell me what do I need?' And she said, 'Mommy, you've got to rise like a phoenix, but younger.'

"She has been very intentional about making sure it is fresh, that it is relatable and it is about the now."

Sheryl has a close relationship with Tadashi and the designer even created her dress when she married Senator Vincent Hughes in 2005.

She said: "Tadashi and I have been friends for a long time. He designed my wedding gown to the senator. And Tadashi used to design for Coco and I when she was little. Now, here she is, a stylist, and he's still hitting it out of the park."

The actress recently joked the "birthing pain" of having her daughter had proven to be "worth it" after her offspring accompanied her "on this whole award train" and saw her score wardrobe hit after hit.

She said at the Golden Globe awards: "I said, 'You get my style, Coco.' I said, 'You get me, you get the style, and let's do this.'

"And she's been winning — I've been on every best dressed list, including The New York Times and I thank my child. Every birthing pain was worth it!"