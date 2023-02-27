Cate Blanchett wore a "reworked" version of her 2014 Golden Globes dress to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (26.02.23).

The 53-year-old actress walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in a familiar-looking black lace Giorgio Armani Prive number, showing off the "third iteration" of the gown, as she'd also previously worn in to the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

The dress was initially created from sheer fabric and lace with a high neck, open back, and capped sleeves, but this time around the lace was incorporated into a black sequin bodice with fitted skirt and sleeves cut along the lace pattern.

Cate's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shared a look at the changing ways she's worn the gown and wrote on Instagram: "Who’s wearing a custom @giorgioarmani dress with re-purposed lace left over from a dress worn in 2014 and 2018? You guessed it: #CateBlanchett (also wearing @louisvuitton jewelry) Swipe for the original all lace dress worn to Globes in 2014 and Cannes in 2018. Dream team : @marygreenwell @robertvetica @jordan_grossman @botaabdul Shoes @jimmychoo(sic)"

When Cate - who lost out on the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role accolade to 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star Michelle Yeoh - wore the dress in 2018, she didn't have the structure of the gown changed but mixed up her look with her hair in a centre-parted up-do and accessorised with huge dangling earrings.

The 'Tar' star's commitment to sustainable fashion was also on display at the BAFTA Awards last weekend, to which she wore another black gown from her own archive, a Maison Margiela number that she originally donned for the 2015 Oscars.

The dress was refashioned this time around to feature more pronounced shoulders and raw edges at the hems and sleeves, and was accessorised with a spectacular Louis Vuitton pearl necklace which extended onto her shoulder.