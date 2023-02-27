The leader of Amazon’s first trade union has travelled to the UK to help striking workers in Coventry organise.

Chris Smalls - who spearheaded the inaugural successful effort at an Amazon site in Staten Island in New York City - has made his first trip outside of the United States to lend his support staff at a warehouse for the e-retail giant in the West Midlands city are also embroiled in industrial action fighting for better working conditions as it “important” to show “solidarity”.

The 34-year-old union president told the Observer newspaper: “It’s important that we amplify each other’s fight and struggles because we want to build that international solidarity. Just like they’re refusing to talk to these workers and negotiate a fair contract, we’re in the same process back at home.”

Chris - who has been putting together the trip for over a month - got his first passport for the transatlantic excursion.

He said: “I booked my flight the same week I got my passport. As soon as I got that letter that I’m free to leave, I made sure this trip was a priority.”

Those leading the 400 employees - which is roughly 20 per cent of the total workforce at the warehouse - taking action over what they claim are poor working conditions, poor pay, and excessive micromanagement expressed how touched they were at the urgency that Chris took to get there.

Darren Westwood, a member of the GMB union that has picketed before told the same outlet: “For Chris to say the first thing he wanted to do was come out here has got me. It blows my mind.”

Chris highlighted how his UK counterparts - who get paid between £10.50 to £11.45 an hour -getting much less in pay didn’t“make any sense”.

He said: “They’re getting paid £10, minimum wage, for the same time of work we’re doing back in the States, and we’re getting paid twice as much. It doesn’t make any sense. Because of the cost of living, even us making twice as much, we are still living cheque to cheque.”

In response, an Amazon rep said that “a tiny proportion of our workforce is involved”.

They added: “In fact, only a fraction of 1% of our UK employees voted in the ballot – and that includes those who voted against action.

“We appreciate the great work our teams do throughout the year and we’re proud to offer competitive pay.”

They also highlighted how they supposedly offer an array of “comprehensive benefits that are worth thousands more” to workers.

Chris’s union got their deal to be accepted by constantly pushing for more, a tactic that he believes can be adopted by his British counterparts.