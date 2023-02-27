Signal would leave the UK market if the law changes hindered encryption.

The messaging app - which is a ultra secure way to send messages via end-to-end encr - has threatened to leave the British market if the Online Safety Bill impacts its ability to provide its unique selling point.

Meredith Whittaker, the CEO of the app told BBC News the company “would absolutely, 100 per cent walk.”

She labelled it “magical thinking” to think they could only have privacy “but only for the good guys”.

"Encryption is either protecting everyone or it is broken for everyone."

Meredith added the bill “embodied” this foolish assumption.

The government has urged that the legislation - which was introduced by the ex Prime Minister Boris Johnson and has faced many delays and amendments due to Tory infighting - is not “a ba on end-to-end encryption “

Those in opposition to the bill believe it would lead to Ofcom, the independent body that regulates media and communications in the UK, scanning messages for proof of child sexual abuse or terror-related subject matter.

Other messaging apps like WhatsApp have previously ruled out lowering their security for any government.

In response to Signal, the NSPCC, a charity tackling child abuse said: "Tech companies should be required to disrupt the abuse that is occurring at record levels on their platforms, including in private messaging and end-to-end encrypted environments."

However, digital rights activists like campaigners at Open Rights Group say the bill threatened to “undermine our right to communicate securely and privately.”