Rachel Brosnahan "stole all of the coats" from the set of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.'

The 32-year-old actress stars in the title role of the stand-up comedienne in the period Amazon Prime series but has recently wrapped shooting on the fifth and final series and admitted that she will be taking many of the coats she has worn on the set of the 1950s comedy.

She told PageSix: "I stole all of the coats from set, probably, like, 100 of them! I did tell them I was going to bring a U-Haul to the last day. I haven't formally stolen them yet, but they are there waiting! I’m working on [how I'm going to store them] as we speak. I’m going to get some kind of storage unit."

The Emmy Award-winning actress - who is married to Broadway star Jason Ralph - went on to reflect that the comedic role had given her the opportunity to "grow" as a performer and

She added: "[The show] changed my life in more ways than one. It let me try to do something that I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do. I grew as an actor [in ways] I couldn’t have imagined possible. And made a family. I grew up!"

Rachel is now starring in a New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's 1964 play 'The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window' - which explores themes of marriage, race, women’s rights and activism - and admitted that she gets "frustrated" at how protests are handled today.

She said: "On the one hand, I find myself grateful that people are doing something. It’s a first step, it’s not the whole thing. “So I think I also get frustrated with people who aren’t willing to take a stand in any one direction, but it feels important to recognize that all of the statements and signs and things that we post on social media need to be followed up by action. I don’t want to discourage people from taking a stand, in one direction or another. Words matter too."