Michelle Yeoh dedicated her SAG Award to "every little girl who looks like [her]."

The 60-year-old actress made history as the first Asian actress to collect the Best Actress gong at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (26.02.23) for he role in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and noted in her acceptance speech how "important" it was that she and her co-stars "never gave up."

She said: "SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understands what it is to get here, everyone of you know the journey, the roller-coaster ride, the ups sand downs. But important, we never give up. I thank you for your love, for your support because I know I'm up against titans, rightly so. Thank you, thank you, thank you. This is not just for me. This is for every little girl that looks like me. Sally Field, you said all the right things. "

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star then turned away for a moment whilst she said "F***!" and "S***!" before thanking the awards body once again and adding that she "really loves" the art of performing as she noted that her mother will be "eternally grateful" for the accolade too.

She added: "We're here because we love what we do and we'll never stop doing this because we really, really love it. But thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. Tonight you have shown us that it is possible," Yeoh concluded. "And my mom will be eternally grateful to you."