Reality star Tommy Fury broke down in tears after winning his boxing match against YouTuber Jake Paul.

The former 'Love Island' contestant took on the social media personality in Saudi Arabia on on Sunday night (26.02.23) and was declared the victor by the judges who called the fight in his favour - 76-73, 76-73, 74-75 - and Tommy got emotional as he spoke about his achievement.

Speaking after his win, Tommy cried as he said: "These are tears of joy. Jake was a true warrior. He was a better man than I expected."

The sportsman - who appeared in the 2019 series of ITV dating show 'Love Island' - hit the ground in the later stages of the fight but Tommy insisted he simply slipped over. He explained: "It was not a knockdown, it was a slip. He took good shots and he was much better than I thought he was."

When asked about what is next for him, Tommy said he's happy to agree to a rematch but he's keen to go home to see his 'Love Island' star girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague and their new baby daughter Bambi.

He added: "If he wants a rematch he can have it. I want to see my baby girl and my missus and spend some time at home."

Tommy is the half-brother of two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who lost a £100,000 bet on the fight because he was convinced it would end with a knockout.

Speaking to iFL TV, Tyson explained: "Tommy knocks out 90 per cent of people that he spars with or drops them at least, so he's a very hard puncher and Jake Paul will find that out tomorrow.

"I've got 100 racks on it for an inside-the-distance stoppage, so if he loses, then I'll lose 100 bags as well. I've got him at 3-1."