Paul Burrell is "a little bit scared" of undergoing an operation for cancer.

The 64-year-old former butler - who used to work for, and was a confidante of, the late Princess Diana - was diagnosed with prostate cancer last summer and has now admitted that he "doesn't know what to expect" and is unsure of how things will turn out.

He told The Daily Mirror newspaper: "It's a little bit scary. I’m apprehensive because I don’t know what to expect and I don’t know what the outcome is going to be. I’ll go for a two-hour procedure and they will inject radium into my prostate. My recovery will be for the rest of that week. And then for the next three weeks I will have to go to radiotherapy appointments – to kill it from the outside as well as the inside. Hopefully, at the end of that period I’ll be all clear."

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant - who is married to Graham Cooper and has sons Alex and Nick with him - went on to add that he often gets "emotional" over the thought of the treatment and even though is going to be a "mess" for a long period of time, he is willing to go through with it for the sake of his husband.

He added: "I get so emotional because of the hormone therapy, which she said I’ll have to continue after the operation. I get so emotional because of the hormone therapy, which she said I’ll have to continue after the operation. I’m going to be a mess for a very long time. But you have to trade off certain things to get to a point of living. This isn’t about me, is it? It’s about the big picture – it’s about my hubby, Coop. “It’s about our relationship, the way forward. I had to talk about all of that."