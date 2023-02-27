Julia Hardy is set to announce the nominations for this year's BAFTA Games Awards.

The TV presenter - who is well-known for her interests in gaming, ESports and new technology - will be joined on March 3 by four of Twitch's top streamers to announce the nominations.

Julia - who will be joined by Tubbo, CaptainPuffy, Leahviathan and Sharese - said: "Really looking forward to revealing the nominations for this year's BAFTA Games Awards on Thursday. I also get to chat with some of the most talented streamers about the best games of the year – I can't wait!"

BAFTA has also confirmed that Lomadiah, Ebonix, SinowBeats and ReadySetBen will all join the BAFTA Games Squad.

They will co-stream the nominations and Awards livestreams on their channels, while they will also take part in this year's BAFTA Games Challenge.

Luke Hebblethwaite, the head of games at BAFTA, said: "We're delighted to have Julia and such a fantastic group of Twitch streamers supporting this year's BAFTA Games Awards.

"We're excited to bring BAFTA's work – championing the very best games of the year and the talented people who made them, and inspiring the next generation of talent – to new audiences in fun and engaging ways."

The BAFTA Games Awards will take place on Thursday, March 20 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The event will be livestreamed exclusively on BAFTA's Twitch.