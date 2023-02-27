PlayStation has announced its free games for March for the Essential tier.

The gaming giant has confirmed that 'Battlefield 2042', the online military shooter, 'Minecraft Dungeons' and the anime action game 'Code Vein' have all been made available on the Essential platform.

'Tchia', a new indie title, will be available to Extra subscribers.

Other available titles on the platform include 'Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection' and 'Ghostwire Tokyo', as well as the tactical shooter 'Rainbow Six Extraction' and 'Immortals: Fenyx Rising'.

Despite the announcement, the Essential games will actually be made available on March 7, while the Extra games will become available on March 21.

Meanwhile, Jim Ryan - the CEO and President of Sony Interactive Entertainment - previously revealed his ambitions of the PlayStation 5 console.

The PS5 was launched in 2020 and Jim revealed that he wanted it to become "Sony's biggest and best" console.

He said: "I hope that PlayStation 5, and I really believe the PlayStation 5 will be Sony's biggest and best and most loved PlayStation yet. I hope that will happen.

"I would also like to see a world where the games that we make at PlayStation can be enjoyed by many tens of millions of people. Perhaps hundreds of millions of people."