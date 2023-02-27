Nintendo will not attend E3 2023.

The gaming giant has confirmed that it won't be at the much-anticipated expo later this year - although the company has insisted that it remains a "supporter" of the event.

Nintendo told GameSpot: "We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans. Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate.

"However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3."

ReedPop is organising a revamped version of the event. The expo was cancelled in 2020 and 2022 due to the pandemic, while the 2021 edition was a digital-only event.

Meanwhile, Nintendo UK recently opened a new Twitter account for its My Nintendo Store.

The gaming giant launched its @MyNintendoUK Twitter handle in January.

The first post read: "Hello and welcome to the official #MyNintendoStore Twitter account for the UK and Ireland.

"Follow the channel to stay up to date about all things My Nintendo Store! (sic)"

The account is being used to share updates about new releases and and special edition pre-orders.