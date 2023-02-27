Twitter has made 200 more people redundant, say reports.

The microblogging app has slashed its 2,000 people strong workforce by 10 per cent after over half of the staff were let go when the new CEO Elon Musk took over the business in October last year when his offer to purchase the social media giant for $44 billion went through.

According to the New York Times, the 51-year-old billionaire has done another round of cutbacks.

On Sunday, Elon tweeted: “Hope you have a good Sunday. First day of the rest of your life.”

Esther Crawford, Twitter Payment’s chief executive tweeted she was “deeply proud of my team”.

Martijn Kuijper, a senior product manager who spearheaded Revue, a newsletter tool the social media giant bought in 2021 revealed he was unable to access his email account.

He tweeted: “Waking up to find I’ve been locked out of my email. Looks like I’m let go. Now my Revue journey is really over.”

Elon’s tenure as the owner and chief executive of Twitter has been marred in complaints, lay offs and high-profile hackings.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the number of ex staff suing Twitter was increasing daily.

Lisa Bloom, an attorney representing more than 100 people who previously worked at the company like Amir Shevat - a former head of product on the development side - claims that the Tesla CEO has “failed” in his time at the top of the company.

He said: "We got an email saying there was some sort of restructuring and then what happened is, I was communicating with my team, and one after the other they were telling me that their computer got 'bricked'.

"Bricked is the process of turning a computer into something that looks more like a brick - so you can't log in, you can't do anything with that computer."

"It was a very, very hard experience which left a lot of the engineers, who cared deeply about the company, very discouraged."