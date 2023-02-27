Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Boland are to name their baby Jonah.

The 36-year-old actor has been married to producer Amy, 39, since since 2020 and already has 22-month-old son Harrison with her but is expecting the arrival of another son in "a couple of weeks" as he spilled the moniker they have chosen.

He told PEOPLE: "Baby on the way, the sequel! Jonah Maverick Hauser is due up in a couple of weeks."

The 'Black Bird' star also went on to share that the "key" to a happy marriage is to "love each other" as he claimed that no relationship is going to be "perfect" and mistakes are bound to be made along the way.

He added: "You're not gonna be perfect, you're going to make mistakes.

"There's going to be some hiccups. But you don't need the perfect person where you're perfect and they're perfect, the key is to love each other and love kind of makes corrections and accepts. Just know that it may look scary at first but don't bail if there's something anchoring you to the person, work it out."

Towards the end of last year, Paul admitted that turning to religion and giving up alcohol had allowed him to become a father, which he never expected to happen.

He said: "I could not have written, dreamt or asked for how fun and beautiful this kid is. It’s some God-authored stuff. I surrendered to God and got sober and am now in a committed marriage with the love of my life, and I’m the daddy of two new loves that I never knew I’d get to have!