Jemima Khan has claimed that the wedding between Princess Diana and King Charles was "arranged."

The 49-year-old writer was close friends with the late royal - who was killed in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 36 just a year on from finalising her divorce from the future King - and almost named her new romcom 'What's Love Got to Do With It?' 'Whatever love means' in a nod to the then-Prince Charles' quote about his ill-fated marriage and claimed that the whole union was in essence one that had been "arranged."

She told Metro newspaper's SixtySeconds column: "I lobbied hard for [to call it that]. But it was considered a little too unenthusiastic! I use the quote in the film to make the point that there’s a tendency, from people outside of that culture, to be quite judgemental about arranged marriages, when actually it’s really not very long ago that our royal family would have arranged marriages. For all intents and purposes, Charles and Diana’s marriage was arranged."

Meanwhile, the award-winning screenwriter - whose romcom focuses on a man who is assigned to marry a woman of his parents' choice - went on to admit that she "hasn't read" Prince Harry's controversial memoir 'Spare' nor has she seen the likes of Elizabeth Debcki or Emma Corrin play her late friend on 'The Crown' because she would find it "weird."

She added: "I haven’t actually read his book or seen any of the interviews because I’ve been so busy with all of this. I’m not sure. I haven’t even watched the documentaries that have come out recently. It’s kind of weird seeing someone who you knew and were close to depicted on screen."