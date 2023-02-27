Austin Butler is "so proud" of Riley Keough.

The 31-year-old actor has enjoyed massive success in his star turn as late music legend Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic and reflected that actress Riley Keough, 33, - who is the granddaughter of the 'Hound Dog' hitmaker and the daughter of the recently deceased Lisa Marie Presley - is such a "strong woman" as he admitted he "cannot wait" to see her in 'Daisy Jones and the Six.'

He told ExtraTV: "She's such a strong woman and I'm just endlessly impressed with her and her kindness and her generosity. I'm so proud of her in so many ways. I've heard amazing things about the show, I can't wait to see it!"

Meanwhile, the former 'Zoey 101' star was nominated for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance as Elvis and although he lost out to Brendan Fraser for his part in 'The Whale', noted that it had been a "real privilege" to have been acknowledged by the industry and his peers.

He said: "It's a real privilege you know getting recognized by your peers is one of the greatest feelings I can imagine so it feels very good. “I was just saying, there's no competition in art, you know

"It feels nice to just be recognised. This is the win, that's what that Oscar Luncheon was so beautiful because everybody got to hear their names called, you know? We all got to, it feels like you're part of a class… You all take your class picture together… So that's been a great joy for me… It's just getting to be around all these artists that I love so much and I just feel very honored to be here."