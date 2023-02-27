Adele’s rumoured engagement ring from her boyfriend Rich Paul is said to a be worth more than £500,000.

The ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer, 34, is reportedly planning to get married to the sports agent, 41, this summer after two years of dating and a jewellery expert said the huge sparkler she has been spotted wearing during her Las Vegas residency features an 8 carat diamond.

Gemologist Alexandra Michell from Channel 4’s ‘Posh Pawn’ told Mail Online on Monday (27.02.23): “Adele is rocking an approx 8 carats pear cut diamond on a fine platinum band and simple 4 claw setting.

“The band itself is pave set with small round brilliants either side of the centre stone. A beautiful design where the pear shape stone diamond really stands out.

“If this 8 cts stone is D colour and IF clarity grade, the price tag would easily top over half a million pounds.”

Entertainment site Deux Moi first claimed Adele and Rich were engaged, citing a “very reliable” source.

Adele, who has son Angelo, 10, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, 48, was then seen wearing her engagement ring over the weekend during her Vegas shows.

She has been spotted wearing it as early as last February, when she was seen wearing it at the BRIT Awards.

Despite the couple having been reportedly engaged for a year, they have stayed private about talk they are to get married.

But in December she opened up about Rich by dedicating a song to him during one of her Vegas shows in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and sang Happy Birthday to him during her set.

She added: “And I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name's Rich!”

In an Elle interview in August, Adele has revealed her dream is to be a “homemaker” as she revealed she wanted marriage and children with Rich.